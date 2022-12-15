केन विलियमसन ने छोड़ी न्यूजीलैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी, साउदी नए कप्तान
केन विलियमसन ने छोड़ी न्यूजीलैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी, साउदी नए कप्तान
वेलिंगटन : न्यूजीलैंड को पहली विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप जिताने वाले उसके सबसे कामयाब टेस्ट कप्तान रहे केन विलियमसन ने टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने का फैसला किया है. न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने गुरूवार को यह एलान किया. तेज गेंदबाज टिम साउदी को नया टेस्ट कप्तान बनाया गया है.
Thank you Kane. One of the finest captains to lead New Zealand over the rope in Test cricket.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 15, 2022
40 Tests as captain. 22 wins, 8 draws, 10 losses
World Test Champion 🏆
Average of 57 as captain. Only Martin Crowe (54) has also averaged 50 or more as captain for NZ.#StatChat pic.twitter.com/bm11T0CLMk
