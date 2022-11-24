कोरोना ने चीन में फिर मचाया तांडव, नए मामलों में रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी दर्ज
Published on: 9 minutes ago
कोरोना ने चीन में फिर मचाया तांडव, नए मामलों में रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी दर्ज
Published on: 9 minutes ago
कोरोना ने चीन में फिर मचाया तांडव, नए मामलों में रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी दर्ज
-
China's daily Covid cases hit a record high since beginning of the pandemic, National Health Bureau data shows,as the country works to curb the spread with lockdowns, mass testing & travel restrictions. China recorded a total of 31,454 domestic cases on Wednesday: AFP News Agency— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022
Loading...