spice jet salary : स्पाइस जेट ने कैप्टन की सैलरी बढ़ाने की घोषणा की
Published on: 18 minutes ago
SpiceJet has announced a revised salary structure for its Captains increasing their monthly remuneration to INR 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying. The hike will be applicable from November 1, 2022 onwards. pic.twitter.com/0FW4g4RWFc— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
