पंजाब: कांग्रेस विधायक से शख्स ने पूछा सवाल, मिला ये जवाब...
Published on: 7 minutes ago
पंजाब: कांग्रेस विधायक से शख्स ने पूछा सवाल, मिला ये जवाब...
Published on: 7 minutes ago
चंडीगढ़ : कांग्रेस विधायक जोगिंदर पाल ने अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में किए गए काम के बारे में पूठे गए सवाल के जवाब में एक शख्स के साथ मारपीट कर दी.
-
The young man was repeatedly asking the question, when the MLA was addressing the gathering and was pushed away from the spot..MLA then called the young man and he started off with "tu kee kitta (wat have u done)" inviting this response from MLA. https://t.co/4tX0TqiXyi— Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) October 20, 2021
इस मामले का एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसने अगले साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले सत्ताधारी पार्टी की मुश्किलों को बढ़ा दिया है.
Loading...