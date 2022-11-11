भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों पर बोलीं निर्मला सीतारमण, कहा- हमने रिश्तों को मजबूत करने पर काम किया
नई दिल्ली: भारत एक विश्वसनीय भागीदार के रूप में अमेरिका के साथ अपने संबंधों को गहराई से महत्व देता है. केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा कि भारत के प्रधान मंत्री और अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति के बीच महत्वपूर्ण और लगातार बातचीत व रणनीतिक साझेदारी को मजबूत करने की उनकी प्रतिबद्धता के माध्यम से हमारे संबंधों को मजबूत किया गया है.
वहीं दूसरी ओर यूएस की ट्रेजरी सचिव ने कहा कि 'हमें उम्मीद है कि हमने जो आपसी समझ बनाई है, वह हमारे साझा लक्ष्यों को आगे बढ़ाने, जलवायु परिवर्तन के अस्तित्व संबंधी जोखिम को कम करने, बहुपक्षीय संस्थानों को प्रदान करने और कई विकासशील देशों द्वारा सामना किए जाने वाले कर्ज के बोझ को दूर करने के लिए मिलकर काम करने में हमारी मदद करेगी.'
