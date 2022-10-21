बांदीपोरा में पकड़ा गया लश्कर का आतंकी
श्रीनगर : सुरक्षाबलों ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकवादी को बांदीपोरा से पकड़ा है. स्थानीय रूप से प्रशिक्षित आतंकवादी की पहचान शाहिद हुसैन भट के रूप में हुई है. उसकी निशानदेही पर धान के खेतों में रखे दो हैंड ग्रेनेड भी बरामद किए गए हैं. पुलिस मामले में आगे की जांत कर रही है.
Jammu & Kashmir | One locally trained terrorist of LeT, identified as Shahid Hussain Bhat, apprehended from Bandipora. On his disclosure, 2 hand grenades were recovered which he had kept in paddy fields in the area; further investigation taken up: Police pic.twitter.com/mMzEd1dLOU— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
