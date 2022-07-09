J-K: बारामूला के क्रीरी इलाके में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का हाइब्रिड आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार
Published on: 9 minutes ago
J-K: बारामूला के क्रीरी इलाके में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का हाइब्रिड आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार
Published on: 9 minutes ago
श्रीनगर: J-K: बारामूला के क्रीरी इलाके में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का हाइब्रिड आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार. आतंकी के पास से हथियार, गोला-बारूद समेत एक पिस्टल, एक पिस्टल मैगजीन और 7 राउंड पिस्टल गोला बारूद बरामद किया गया.
-
J&K | Joint parties of Police and Army 29 RR apprehended one hybrid terrorist of LeT outfit in Kreeri area of Baramulla along with arms and ammunitions. One pistol, one pistol magazine, and 7 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered from him: Police pic.twitter.com/P6eAaXj1tq— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
Loading...