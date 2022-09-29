असम: ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी में नाव डूबी, वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों समेत कई लापता
असम के धुबरी में ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी में यंत्रीकृत नाव डूबी, जिले के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों समेत कई लापता.
#UPDATE | Assam: 6-7 persons are still missing; search & rescue operations are underway. Circle Officer of Dhubri is also still missing in the incident. As per the initial report, around 29-30 people were onboard when the boat capsized: Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP pic.twitter.com/qPNoZrdZlh— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
