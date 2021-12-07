बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक में शामिल हुए पीएम मोदी
बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक में शामिल हुए पीएम मोदी
नई दिल्ली: बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक में शामिल होने पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi honoured at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for announcing the celebration of November 15th (the birthday of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
The meeting has begun. pic.twitter.com/fd5GObWgbM
15 नवंबर (बिरसा मुंडा के जन्मदिन) को जनजातीय गौरव दिवस के रूप में मनाने की घोषणा के लिए भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को सम्मानित किया गया.
