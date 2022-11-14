एसटी समुदाय के दो MLA के लिए सुवेंदू अधिकारी ने किया असंसदीय भाषा का इस्तेमाल
एसटी समुदाय के दो MLA के लिए सुवेंदू अधिकारी ने किया असंसदीय भाषा का इस्तेमाल
महिलाओं और एसटी समुदाय को नीचा दिखाने वाली टिप्पणी कर अब सुवेंदू अधिकारी सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने दो एसटी समुदाय के विधायकों के लिए असंसदीय भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया. वे दो विधायक बीरबाहा हांसदा और देवनाथ हांसदा हैं.
Belittling women & the ST community comes as second nature to @SuvenduWB.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 14, 2022
He has used the most unparliamentary language for MLA @Birbaha_Hansda, who is a daughter of the soil, a proud adivasi.
Any sermon on respect for women from @BJP4India leaders is a cruel joke. pic.twitter.com/TY8uhmtj3J
