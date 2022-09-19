congress president election : सोनिया ने कहा, हर कोई चुनाव लड़ने के लिए स्वतंत्र
Sonia Gandhi, Congress interim president, replied that he (Shashi Tharoor) can contest (for the post of the party president) if he wants, anybody can contest elections: Sources https://t.co/BV53ZXrSHz— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
