AP capital row : आंध्र प्रदेश राजधानी विवाद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी किया
Published on: 17 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार की उस याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया, जिसमें हाईकोर्ट द्वारा अमरावती को राज्य की एकमात्र राजधानी घोषित करने के फैसले को चुनौती दी गई थी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राजधानी के लिए छह महीने में निर्माण कार्य पूरा करने के लिए उच्च न्यायालय के 3 मार्च के निर्देश पर भी रोक लगा दी.
Supreme Court issues notice on a plea of Andhra Pradesh govt challenging the judgment of the HC declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the State. Supreme Court also stays the March 3 directions of the High Court to complete the construction work for the capital in six months. pic.twitter.com/MyM3YVZkag— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
