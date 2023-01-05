वॉटर विजन 2047 : पीएम मोदी ने कहा, पानी का विषय राज्यों का विषय है
Published on: 16 minutes ago |
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
वॉटर विजन 2047 : पीएम मोदी ने कहा, पानी का विषय राज्यों का विषय है
Published on: 16 minutes ago |
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
Updated on: 6 minutes ago
अखिल भारतीय वार्षिक राज्य मंत्रियों के सम्मेलन 'वॉटर विजन 2047' पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि हमारी संवैधानिक व्यवस्था में पानी का विषय राज्यों के नियंत्रण में आता है. जल संरक्षण के लिए राज्यों के प्रयास देश के सामूहिक लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने में बहुत आगे जाएंगे.
-
In our constitutional system, the subject of water comes under the control of the states. States' efforts for water conservation will go a long way in achieving the collective goals of the country: Prime Minister Modi at the All India Annual State Ministers'Confrence on Water pic.twitter.com/3nbx96XZpt— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023
Loading...