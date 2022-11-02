Morbi Bridge Collapse : कोर्ट ने 4 आरोपियों को पुलिस कस्टडी में भेजा
Published on: 3 hours ago
मोरबी कोर्ट ने केबल ब्रिज हादसे के 4 आरोपियों को 5 नवंबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में और अन्य 5 लोगों को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है. पुलिस हिरासत में चार व्यक्तियों में से दो ओरेवा कंपनी के प्रबंधक हैं और अन्य दो निर्माण कार्य ठेकेदार के लोग हैं.
#UPDATE | Morbi court sent 4 accused of #MorbiBridgeCollapse to police custody till 5th Nov, Saturday & another 5 people to judicial custody.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022
Out of the 4 persons in Police custody, 2 are managers of the Orewa company and the other 2 are fabrication work contractor's people. https://t.co/3BfY3gDFjz
