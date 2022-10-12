congress president election : मधुसूदन मिस्त्री की दो टूक, थरूर के आरोप निराधार
Published on: 11 minutes ago
Absolutely false! I've no answer to allegations levelled before media but if someone draws our attention to any wrongdoing, we'll rectify it: Congress' Central Election Authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry on presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's "Uneven playing field" remark pic.twitter.com/NuuEoOkPAB— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022
