जम्मू कश्मीर : आतंकी गतिविधियों में लिप्त 13 आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल
श्रीनगर : जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की विशेष जांच इकाई ने एक आतंकी मामले में एनआईए अदालत के समक्ष 13 आरोपियों के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र दायर किया है. आरोप है कि इन्होंने आतंकवादियों की मदद की और उनके साथ आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को अंजाम देने की साजिश रची थी.
Srinagar | Special Investigation Unit of J&K Police has filed charge sheet against 13 accused persons before the NIA court in a terror case. The accused persons had developed links with active terrorists & conspired with them for executing terrorist activities.— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022
(अपडेट जारी है)
