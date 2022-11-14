जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, कोर्ट ने बताया गंभीर मामला
Published on: 38 seconds ago
Supreme Court asks Centre to make its stand clear & file an affidavit on a plea seeking stringent steps to control fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion. SC posts the matter hearing for November 28.— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022
