नई दिल्ली :

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या के आरोपी लॉरेंस बिश्नोई के साथ अन्याय करने के लिए पंजाब राज्य की खिंचाई की और कहा कि हालांकि बिश्नोई को अपने कार्यों के परिणाम भुगतने होंगे, राज्य केवल लगातार प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं कर सकता है। निकाय: न्यायमूर्ति अजय रस्तोगी और न्यायमूर्ति बीवी नागरथा की पीठ लॉरेंस बिश्नोई के पिता द्वारा पंजाब में लॉरेंस बिश्नोई को पेश करने के लिए दिल्ली की एक अदालत द्वारा जारी ट्रांजिट रिमांड आदेश को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रही थी। बिश्नोई की ओर से दलील देते हुए वकील ने कहा कि वह 13 जून से लगातार पुलिस हिरासत में है और एक भी दिन हिरासत से बाहर नहीं हुआ है। अधिवक्ता ने तर्क दिया कि बिश्नोई को एक जगह से दूसरी जगह ले जाया जा रहा है क्योंकि नई एफआईआर दर्ज की जा रही हैं और बयान दिए जा रहे हैं। राज्य की ओर से पेश वकील ने कहा कि नए मामले दायर किए गए हैं और नए सबूत हैं, इसलिए उन्हें स्थानांतरित किया जाना है। अदालत ने राज्य से सवाल किया कि वह क्यों चाहता है कि व्यक्तिगत प्राथमिकी 10 दिनों तक चले और फिर उसे दूसरी प्राथमिकी के लिए स्थानांतरित कर दिया जाए। "हमारा आपसे अनुरोध है, जब आप सुनवाई की अगली तारीख पर आते हैं .... कृपया अपने मुवक्किल को सलाह दें, आपकी कार्रवाई निष्पक्ष होनी चाहिए। उसके साथ एक नागरिक की तरह व्यवहार करें। एक प्राथमिकी, उसे 10 दिनों के लिए रखें ... आप कर सकते हैं हिन को पुलिस हिरासत में रखें। कोई भी इस पर सवाल नहीं उठा सकता है। लेकिन जिस तरह से चल रहा है .., "अदालत ने कहा। इसने पंजाब राज्य को बिश्नोई के खिलाफ एफआईआर की संख्या जमा करने के लिए कहा, किस एफआईआर में कितने दिन, मामले में सरकार का भविष्य का नक्शा क्या है। कोर्ट ने राज्य से सभी एफआईआर को क्लब करने और एक पूछताछ करने को कहा है। अदालत ने कहा, "वह परिणाम भुगतने के लिए बाध्य हैं, लेकिन इस तरह से नहीं।"

The Supreme Court on thursday pulled up the state of Punjab for being unfair to singer Siddhu Moosewala's murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and said that though Bishnoi has to bear the consequences of his actions, state can not be just continuously registering FIRs.





Body:The bench comprising of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing the petition filed by father of Lawrence Bishnoi challenging transit remand order issued by a Delhi court for production of Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjab.



Advocate arguing for Bishnoi submitted that he has been continuously in police custody since 13th june without a day out of the custody. The advocate argued that Bishnoi is being moved from place to place as new FIRs are being registered and statements are being made.



The counsel appearing for state submitted that fresh cases are filed and there are fresh evidences, hence he has to be moved.



The court questioned the state on why it wants individual FIRs to go on for 10 days and then shift him for another FIR.



"Our request to you is, when you come on next date of hearing....please advice your client, your action must be fair. Treat him like a citizen.One FIR, keep him for 10 days....you can keep hin in police custody. Nobody can question it. But the manner in which is going..," said the court.



It asked the state of Punjab to submit the number of FIRs against Bishnoi, in what FIRs how many days, what is the future map of the government in the case. Court asked the state to club all the FIRs and have one interrogation.



"He is bound to face consequences but not in this manner," said the court.