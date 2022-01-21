गोवा विधान सभा चुनाव 2022: मनोहर पर्रिकर के बेटे का पणजी से निर्दलीय लड़ने का एलान
Published on: 3 minutes ago
पणजी: मनोहर पर्रिकर के बेटे ने पणजी से निर्दलीय लड़ने का किया एलान, BJP ने नहीं दिया टिकट.
I will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency: Utpal Parrikar, son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar#GoaElections pic.twitter.com/FsBomEeRwk— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022
