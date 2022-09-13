डीवीएसी ने चेन्नई और सलेम समेत अन्य 13 स्थानों पर ली तलाशी
चेन्नई: सतर्कता और भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक निदेशालय (डीवीएसी) ने 2020 में अनिवार्यता प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने में अनियमितताओं के भ्रष्टाचार मामले के संबंध में चेन्नई, सलेम और पूर्व राज्य मंत्री सी विजयभास्कर से जुड़े अन्य स्थानों सहित 13 स्थानों पर तलाशी ली है.
Tamil Nadu | DVAC is conducting searches at 26 places incl Chennai, Coimbatore linked to ex-state min SP Velumani,in connection with allegations that he had abused his official position in awarding tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
(Visuals from Coimbatore) pic.twitter.com/K1FnO11hV5
