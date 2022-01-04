दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल कोरोना संक्रमित, ट्वीट कर दी ये जानकारी
Published on: 4 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं. उन्होंने ट्वीट करके ये जानकारी दी है.
I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022
