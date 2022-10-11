बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने अभिनेता सलमान खान मामले में आदेश सुरक्षित रखा
Published on: 31 seconds ago
मुंबई : बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने अभिनेता सलमान खान की उस याचिका पर आदेश सुरक्षित रख लिया, जिसमें उनके पनवेल के पड़ोसी केतन कक्कड़ के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर अपमानजनक संदेश पोस्ट करने के आदेश पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई थी.
Bombay High Court reserves orders on actor Salman Khan's plea seeking restraining orders against his Panvel neighbour Ketan Kakkad for posting derogatory messages on social media against him.— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
(अपडेट जारी है)
