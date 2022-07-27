मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का दावा, टीएमसी के 38 विधायक भाजपा के संपर्क में
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का दावा, टीएमसी के 38 विधायक भाजपा के संपर्क में
अभिनेता और भाजपा नेता मिथुन चक्रवर्ती ने दावा किया है कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस के 38 विधायक उनके संपर्क में हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि इनमें से 21 विधायक सीधे हमारे टच में हैं.
West Bengal | Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us): BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/yF5zD2FBff— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
