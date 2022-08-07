CWG 2022: CWG 2022 Table Tennis: शरथ-साथियान की जोड़ी ने जीता रजत पदक
Published on: 5 minutes ago
बर्मिंघम: कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022 में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का शानदार प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी है. टेबल टेनिस के पुरुष युगल में शरथ कमल और साथियान की जोड़ी को इंग्लैंड के ड्रिंकहॉल पॉल और लियम पिचफोर्ड के खिलाफ 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 के अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. इस हार के साथ ही भारतीय जोड़ी ने रजत पदक जीत लिया है.
SPECTACULAR SILVER 🥈@sharathkamal1 /@sathiyantt put up a spectacular performance in the Gold Medal MD bout and clinch SILVER 🥈 following a 2-3 result against 🏴's Drinkhall / Pitchford— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022
2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 in #TableTennis so far this #CommonwealthGames2022 💪💪#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/aZtVMMLfXm
