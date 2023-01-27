Australian Open : सानिया के आखिरी ग्रैंड स्लैम के बाद दिग्गज हस्तियों ने शेयर की खास पोस्ट
नई दिल्ली : भारत की टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के मिश्रित युगल में उपविजेता रहकर अपने ग्रैंड स्लैम करियर को अलविदा कहा. सानिया और उनके भारतीय जोड़ीदार रोहन बोपन्ना को मेलबर्न पार्क में मिश्रित युगल फाइनल में ब्राजील की जोड़ी लुईसा स्टेफनी और राफेल माटोस से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. सानिया और बोपन्ना को स्टेफनी और माटोस ने लगातार सेटों में 7-6(2), 6-2 से हराया. ब्राजीली जोड़ी अपना पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम फाइनल खेल रही थी. सानिया के अंतिम ग्रैंड स्लैम के बाद टेनिस प्रेमियों से लेकर खेल और कला जगत की दिग्गज हस्तियां उनके लिए स्पेशल पोस्ट कर रही हैं.
A trailblazer for women in sport 🇮🇳🎾— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023
Thank you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/hVArmoOhmV
अभिनव बिंद्रा ने लिखा, सानिया मिर्जा को उनके शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई. भारतीय खेल के प्रति आपकी सेवा और लाखों लड़कियों को खेल अपनाने के लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए आपका धन्यवाद!.
Congratulations @MirzaSania on a wonderful career. Thank you for your service to Indian sport and for inspiring millions of girls to take up sport !— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 27, 2023
मिताली राज भी एक स्पेशल पोस्ट शेयर किया. उन्होंने लिखा, शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई सानिया! आपने टेनिस और महिला खेलों को अपना सब कुछ दिया है. आपको खेलते देखना और आपको चैंपियन बनते देखना हमेशा अच्छा लगता था. आपके आगे के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएं.
Congratulations on an amazing career, @MirzaSania! You’ve given your everything to tennis and to women’s sports. It's an iconic legacy indeed. It was always a pleasure to watch you play & watch you become the champion that you are. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/iUFygrt4D4— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2023
Many congratulations on a glorious career at the Grand Slam @MirzaSania. You have inspired a whole generation of tennis talent in India & beyond.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2023
Wishing you the best of everything in life.
You have made 🇮🇳 proud.
Well played! pic.twitter.com/8t3oURMoPS
सानिया ने अपना पहला मेजर खिताब 2009 में मेलबर्न पार्क में महेश भूपति के साथ जोड़ी बनाकर जीता था. उन्होंने अपने शानदार ग्रैंड स्लैम करियर का समापन मेलबर्न पार्क में ही किया. सात साल बाद 2016 में सानिया ने स्विस स्टार मार्टिना हिंगिस के साथ जोड़ी बनाई और टॉप सीड खिलाड़ी के रूप में महिला युगल खिताब जीता.
Woh Sania hai. Woh kuch bhi kar sakthi hai 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 27, 2023
2️⃣0️⃣ Years ✨
6️⃣ Grand Slam titles 🏆
1️⃣ #SaniaMirza 🧡
#OrangeArmy | @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/CLUX345dRj
Dearest Sania, watching you play as a child in Nizam Club, to becoming the Champ that you are has been an inspiration and privilege. Congratulations on making girls stronger everywhere ❤️ Keep doing good, keep shining. Onwards and upwards 🙌🏼🤗 @MirzaSania https://t.co/GV99qrSx1K— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 27, 2023
6️⃣ Grand Slams in the journey of 1️⃣8️⃣ years 🙌— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 27, 2023
Thank you for all the #GrandSlam memories, @MirzaSania 🇮🇳💜
📸: Aus Open | #AusOpen #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/sZqdCDcCcQ
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बाहर सानिया ने चार और ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीते. उन्होंने हिंगिस के साथ 2015 में विम्बलडन और यूएस ओपन का खिताब जीता. उन्होंने 2012 में भूपति के साथ फ्रेंच ओपन का खिताब और 2014 में ब्रूनो सोरेस के साथ यूएस ओपन का खिताब जीता.
What a career.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 27, 2023
Cheers to @MirzaSania on completing her tennis journey.
Looking forward to following your next steps. https://t.co/u7F1X2IOi4
Thank you,@MirzaSania for teaching an entire generation of young Indian girls how to dream, I was one of them. You have always played with enormous passion throughout the challenges. Your legacy means a lot to Indian sportswomen. Respect and congratulations!!! ✊🙌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C6ZFhKuKar— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) January 27, 2023
Congratulations to @MirzaSania @rohanbopanna on winning the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Runners up Trophy!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2023
Sania, your last match in the Australian Open is memorable and thank you for raising the Indian flag for such a long time 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/llU7Ck5X50
Many congratulations my dear friend @MirzaSania on your glorious career.. you have been an inspiration to a generation- a super achiever that has made every Indian across the globe proud. I wish you only the best for your future endeavours . Much love #SaniaMirza #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/AywCMsSpQZ— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2023
भावुक नजर आ रही सानिया ने कहा, मेरे प्रोफेशनल करियर की शुरूआत 2005 में मेलबर्न में हुई थी जब मैं 18 साल की खिलाड़ी के रूप में तीसरे दौर में सेरेना विलियम्स से खेली.
Well played @MirzaSania. You still make us proud. A final in your last Slam is something to be proud of— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2023
What words come to mind when one think of Sania? For me it’s Passion,Perseverance and sheer Hard Work. Congratulations @MirzaSania on an outstanding career and all the Best in your second innings #Legend #Tennis #Champion♥️ @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/4w1d3eVgAL— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 27, 2023
Dear @MirzaSania, you always showed the world how to play bold. You’ve made the country proud by leaving an incredible mark on the tennis world and inspired generations! 🥹— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 27, 2023
Thank you for the memories. 🫡#PlayBold #ThankYouSaniaMirza #WomenWhoInspire pic.twitter.com/kGZfIHws1e
Congratulations @MirzaSania on an amazing journey that has left a mark in history and inspired millions of athletes, and thank you for always making India so proud! Wishing you good luck for your next adventure. pic.twitter.com/LBOaPlx80R— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2023
