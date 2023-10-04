Asian Games 2023: भारत ने रचा इतिहास, 71 पदक के साथ एशियाई खेलों में सर्वाधिक पदक के अपने पिछले रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा
Asian Games 2023: भारत ने रचा इतिहास, 71 पदक के साथ एशियाई खेलों में सर्वाधिक पदक के अपने पिछले रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा
Published: 9 hours ago
हांगझोउ : भारतीय दल ने बुधवार को यहां एशियाई खेलों में पदकों के लिहाज से अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया और पिछले खेलों में 70 पदक के आंकड़े को पीछे छोड़ा.
✨ 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗠𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦! ✨— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
With this gold in archery, 🇮🇳's medal tally at #AsianGames2022 now stands tall at an incredible 71 medals! 🇮🇳🏅
Our athletes' dedication and hard work have made this moment possible🔥
Let's keep the cheers…
भारत का पदक के लिहाज से पिछला सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन जकार्ता और पालेमबांग में हुए 2018 एशियाई खेलो में था जिसमें देश ने 16 स्वर्ण, 23 रजत और 31 कांस्य पदक सहित कुल 70 पदक जीते थे.
भारत के पैदल चाल खिलाड़ियों मंजू रानी और राम बाबू ने बुधवार को 35 किमी मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीता जिससे भारत ने 2018 खेलों में 70 पदक के आंकड़े की बराबरी की.
RECORD-BREAKING MEDAL FOR INDIA!!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023
Heartiest congratulations to the dynamic archers, @VJSurekha and Ojas Pravin Deotale, for their spectacular performance and clinching 🥇 in the Compound Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022 👏
Their outstanding effort, nerves of steel, and…
ओजस देवताले और ज्योति सुरेखा वेन्नम की कंपाउंड मिश्रित तीरंदाजी टीम ने इसके बाद स्वर्ण पदक के रूप में मौजूदा खेलों में भारत का 71वां पदक जीता.
First Gold Medal in Archery at the Asian Games!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023
Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork has ensured great results. Congrats to them.
भारत के मिशन प्रमुख भूपेंद्र सिंह बाजवा ने कहा, 'मुझे यह कहते हुए बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि भारत ने एशियाई खेलों में पदक तालिका में 70 का आंकड़ा पार करके अब तक के सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन के साथ अपनी छाप छोड़ी है और अभी और पदक आने बाकी हैं'.
भारत ने एशियाई खेलों में अब तक का अपना सबसे बड़ा दल भेजा है और उसका लक्ष्य इस महाद्वीपीय प्रतियोगिात में 100 पदक के आंकड़े को पार करना है.
Most Medals for India in an Asian Games in history:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 4, 2023
In 2022 - 71*.
In 2018 - 70
In 2010 - 65
In 2014 - 57
Team India now has most medals in this Asian Games in their history - What a historic moments in Indian sports history...!!!
हांगझोउ एशियाई खेलों के लिए भारत ने 'अब की बार, सौ पार' नारा दिया है.
भारत ने अभी 16 स्वर्ण, 26 रजत और 29 कांस्य पदक समेत कुल 71 पदक जीते हैं जबकि चार दिन की प्रतियोगिताएं अभी बाकी हैं.
🚨 Record Alert 🚨— Khel Now (@KhelNow) October 4, 2023
India 🇮🇳 has achieved its highest-ever medal tally in the #AsianGames
Following the gold medal win in the mixed team compound archery event, India's total number of medals has reached 71, surpassing the previous record set at any Asian Games edition.
The…