Amit Shah : महिला टीम को गृहमंत्री ने दी बधाई, टी20 विश्व के फाइनल में इंडिया की एंट्री पर जाहिर की खुशी
नई दिल्ली : महिला अंडर19 टी20 विश्वकप 2023 के सेमीफाइनल में भारतीय टीम ने न्यूजीलैंड को 8 विकेट से रौंद दिया. इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया फाइनल में पहुंच गई है. इसके लिए देशभर से महिला खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामनाएं मिल रही हैं. इस खास मौके पर केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने सभी खिलाड़ियों को फाइनल में पहुंचने पर बधाई दी है. उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि 'न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर अंडर19 टी20 विश्वकप फाइनल में प्रवेश करने पर शैफाली वर्मा की कप्तानी वाली भारत की अंडर19 महिला क्रिकेट टीम को मेरी हार्दिक बधाई. टीम इंडिया को फाइनल के लिए भी शुभकामनाएं. इसके साथ ही भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड के सचिव और गृहमंत्री के बेटे जय शाह ने भी टीम इंडिया ट्वीट कर बधाई दी है.
My heartfelt congratulations to the U19 women’s cricket team of India led by Shafali Verma on the advent of their entry into the #U19T20WorldCup Finals by defeating New Zealand. Best wishes to the team India for the finals. @BCCIWomen@TheShafaliVerma— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 27, 2023
Huge cheers for our young women representing #TeamIndia, as they breezed past the #BlackCaps to become the first team to qualify for the Final of the #U19T20WorldCup. Congratulations @BCCIWomen! pic.twitter.com/B3KJx1ne0R— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 27, 2023
#TeamIndia march into the Finals of the #U19T20WorldCup.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 27, 2023
They become the first team to reach the finals of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup 💪💥👏
Way to go #WomenInBlue! pic.twitter.com/4H0ZUpghkA
