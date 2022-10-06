फ्रेंच लेखिका Annie Ernaux को मिला साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार
स्टॉकहोम: साहित्य के लिए नोबेल पुरस्कार (Nobel Prize in Literature) की घोषणा कर दी गई है. स्वीडिश एकेडमी ने गुरुवार को फ्रेंच लेखिका एनी एरनॉक्स (Annie Ernaux) को साल 2022 का साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की. एनी को लेखन में साहस दिखाने और आसान भाषा के लिए साहित्य का नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया.
The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL
