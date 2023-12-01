सैम बहादुर रिव्यू ऑन X : विक्की कौशल की एक्टिंग की कायल हुई ऑडियंस, फिल्म एनालिस्ट बोले- मास्टरपीस मूवी
Published: 1 hours ago
हैदराबाद : बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आज बॉलीवुड की दो फिल्में विक्की कौशल, सान्या मल्होत्रा और फातिमा सना शेख स्टारर सैम बहादुर और रणबीर कपूर, रश्मिका मंदाना, बॉबी देओल और अनिल की की एनिमल गदर मचाने के लिए उतर चुकी हैं. फिल्म एनिमल का ज्यादा क्रेज है, लेकिन कई दर्शक हैं, जिन्होंने पहली प्रायरिटी देशभक्ति से लबरेज फिल्म सैम बहादुर को दी. एनिमल का एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) पर रिव्यू देने के बाद अब हम आपको सैम बहादुर ऑडियंस को कैसी लगी, इसके बारे में बताएंगे.
KYA BANDA HAI YEH!! #SamBahadur— Vishal Upadhyay🇮🇳 (@VishalU15) November 30, 2023
Crisp, gripping Movie. Excellent dialogues ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
It makes you feel so proud of our Army.
National Award Winning performance by Vicky Kaushal. Every Indian should watch this movie.
Salute to the greatest of all armymen. pic.twitter.com/7uSuXl7ULq
#SamBahadur is a decent biopic and works because of #VickyKaushal’s excellent performance, some clap-worthy dialogues and the electrifying BGM. Screenplay becomes a tad confusing post interval and film looks like a documentary trying to share only information.— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 30, 2023
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Watched much awaited #SamBahadur at a special screening. Vicky Kaushal is exceptional in depicting the legendary Field Marshal. Narrating Sam Bahadur’s life on big screen was important. The film however wasn’t as powerful or impactful as I was expecting. Too much cluttered.— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 30, 2023
दर्शकों और फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट को कैसी लगी सैम बहादुर ?
एक्शन और थ्रिलर से लैस फिल्म एनिमल का आगे सैम बहादुर दर्शकों का दिल जीतने में कामयाब साबित हो रही हैं. दर्शकों से पहले कई फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट और रिव्यूअर ने फिल्म सैम बहादुर को देख उनका रिव्यू किया और फिल्म को शानदार बताया. इन सभी ने फिल्म सैम बहादुर को विक्की कौशल की मास्टरपीस फिल्म बताया है. साथ ही विक्की की एक्टिंग को एक्सीलेंट का टैग दिया है.
I am unwell, on bed rest since last few days… Extremely keen to watch #Animal and #SamBahadur… Will certainly watch soon… Till then, share *your* opinion on the movies, when you watch.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2023
Wishing Team #Animal and Team #SamBahadur a super-successful innings at the #BO.
Today evening, attended the premiere of #SamBahadur at @JioWorldDrive.— Chinu Kwatra (@chinukofficial) November 30, 2023
I must say, the movie is just fantastic showcasing the strong personality of Sam Bahadur ji, his Brainy moves and love for the family. He is someone who believes in Winning for India at every step !
Kudos… pic.twitter.com/c3RfLzp8jU
सैम बहादुर के बारे में
सैम बहादुर के बारे में बता दें इस फिल्म को राजी जैसी शानदार फिल्म बनाने वालीं डायरेक्टर मेघना गुलजार ने तैयार किया है. सैम बहादुर में विक्की कौशल ने आजाद भारत की इंडियन आर्मी में पहले फील्ड मार्शल सैम मानेकशॉ का किरदार निभाया है. विक्की कौशल फील्ड मार्शल के किरदार में खूब जंच रहे हैं और ऑडियंस उनकी एक्टिंग की जमकर तारीफ कर रही है. सान्या मल्होत्रा ने फिल्म में सैम बहादुर की पत्नी का किरदार किया है और वहीं, फतिमा का भारत की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी के रोल में देखा जजा रहा है.