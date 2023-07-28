RRKPK Twitter Review : 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' रिलीज, रणवीर-आलिया की परफॉर्मेंस देख बोले यूजर्स- गर्दा उड़ा दिया
Published: 2 hours ago
हैदराबाद : रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट स्टारर फैमिली ड्रामा फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी आज 28 जुलाई को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है. रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी से करण जौहर ने पूरे 6 साल बाद फिल्म निर्देशन में हाथ डाला है. फिल्म ने अब सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दे दी है. फिल्म के प्रीमियर और अब सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स फिल्म को लेकर अपने रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं.
फिल्म लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रही है और वो इसे जमकर इन्जॉय कर रहे हैं. दर्शकों के करण जौहर के फिल्म निर्देशन के साथ-साथ गली बॉय की रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की हिट जोड़ी एक बार फिर पसंद आ रही है. आइए जानते हैं आखिर लोगों को कैसी लग रही है रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी?
-
#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is everything you expect from a #KJo film: high energy, over-the-top humor, sometimes lot of fun, tons of melodrama. But this is also his most subversive film. That one moment, towards the end during Durga Puja moved me to bits. Thanks for that Karan! pic.twitter.com/mDjUskM5rZ— Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) July 27, 2023
-
#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is #KaranJohar Best film till now…..— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 27, 2023
Laugh at me as much as you all can, trust me I don’t give a FLYING DUCK…
Congratulations Karan Johar….
DEAR @RanveerOfficial TUMNE aag laga diya bhai….. GARDAA UDAA DIYA@aliaa08 you are a BLESSING to our…
-
It's like the Good old Bollywood Days are back with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) @RanveerOfficial as rocky at his very best he can be for a Dharma film. He just nails his character. @aliaa08 shines again effortlessly'— Shivank Arora (@iamshivankarora) July 27, 2023
Great work by @aapkadharam and @AzmiShabana… pic.twitter.com/xnXSKBMW30
फिल्म देख रहे फैंस साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की जोड़ी फैंस को एक बार फिर पसंद आ रही है. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, लगता है बॉलीवुड के पुराने वाले अच्छे दिन आ रहे हैं.
अन्य यूजर लिखता है, करण जौहर की अब तक की बेस्ट फिल्म, मुझे फिल्म ने हंसाया, करण जौहर को बधाई, डियर रणवीर तुमने आग लगा दी भाई गर्दा उड़ा दिया'. एक अन्यू यूजर ने लिखा है, फिल्म से जैसी उम्मी की गई थी वैसी निकली, कुल मिलाकर फिल्म देखकर मजा आ गया.
-
Karan Johar brought quintessential Bollywood back, and only he could have done that.— Aishwarya (@Aishu_Vasu) July 27, 2023
With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, uff, I am so happy right now.
Take a bow, you incredible writers, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy, and Shashank Khaitan.
-
Alia is all fire and Ranveer is all heart. It's endearing to watch Ranveer deliver a moving performance amidst the larger than life chaos.#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani@aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @DharmaMovies #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/cNnUUostZr— Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) July 27, 2023
-
#KaranJohar is Back with Bang ‼️!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER! This film will surprise the family audiences. Engaging Family Drama from start to finish. Give it a chance ❤️ ! #AliaBhatt is the “ Hero ” of film.— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 27, 2023
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Z5M59LnkKf
-
#oldbollywoodera is back with #modernconcept— Sushma (@Sassymessy21) July 28, 2023
what a movie,amazing experience of almost all blended emotions #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani will not let your eyes from screen to your #popcurntub.@aliaa08@RanveerOfficial
Read next... pic.twitter.com/8H7ZqwjItl
बता दें, फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी में रणवी सिंह और आलिया भट्ट के साथ-साथ दिग्गज कलाकार धर्मेंद्र, जया बच्चन और शबाना आजमी भी अहम रोल में दिख रहे हैं.