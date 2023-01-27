Kangana Ranaut on Pathaan : 'गूंजेगा तो यहां सिर्फ जय श्रीराम', 'पठान' की सक्सेस पर कंगना रनौत का तंज
मुंबई : 'पठान' से की अपार सफलता से बॉलीवुड के 'बादशाह' यानि शाहरुख खान इंडियन सिनेमा में एक बार फिर जिंदा हो गये हैं. फिल्म पठान ने अपनी रिलीज (25 जनवरी) से दो दिनों में भारत में 106 करोड़ और वर्ल्डवाइड 235 करोड़ रुपये कमाकर बीते तीन साल से बॉयकॉट की मार झेल रहे बॉलीवुड की लाज बचाने का काम किया है. देश और दुनिया में एक ही नाम सुनाई दे रहा है 'पठान'. इस बीच बॉलीवुड की कंट्रोलर्शियल एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत ने पठान की सफलता से 'चिढ़कर' ट्विटर पर एलान कर दिया है कि 'गूंजेगा तो यहां जय श्रीराम ही'.
ट्विटर पर कमबैक करते ही कंगना रनौत ने फिर धमाकेदार ट्विट से देश में हंगामा मचाने का काम किया है. कंगना ने चारों ओर 'पठान' के नाम का शोर होने पर 'विरोधाभासी' ट्विट की एक सीरीज शेयर की है.
All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont)— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023
कंगना का पहला ट्वीट
कंगना ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा है, जो लोग पठान को नफरत पर प्यार की जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं, मैं मानती हूं, लेकिन किसका प्यार किसकी नफरत पर? आइए समझदा बने, कौन टिकट खरीद रहा है और इसे सफल बना रहा है? हां, यही भारत की पहचान और प्यार है, जहां 80 फीसदी हिंदू हैं और फिर भी पठान नाम की एक फिल्म है...आगे जारी...
Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India 🇮🇳 beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… cont— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023
कंगना का दूसरा ट्वीट
कंगना रनौत अपने ट्विट का आगे जारी कर लिखती हैं, ' जो यह दिखाता है कि हमारा पड़ोसी दुश्मन देश पाकिस्तान और ISIS फलफूल रहा है, यही भारत की आत्मा है, जो इसे नफरत और निर्णय से परे इसे महान बनाती है, यह भारत का प्यार ही है जिसने नफरत और दुश्मनों की ओछी राजनीति पर जीत हासिल की है'.
Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram …🚩— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023
Jai Shri Ram
I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan🙏— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023
ISI*— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023
Nimo bhai i don’t have any earnings left, I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ?— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023
If success of Pathan is openly and shamelessly associated with success of Left Wing politics, which is associated with a party ( congress) then why film industry cries foul if Right Wing ideology opposes them ? First decide whether films / art is political or not… cont https://t.co/1xCme0TR5F— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023
If yes then fight opposition righteously aisa nahi ho sakta when you win toh you make films political and rub in our faces and when we win you cry foul and shame us by calling us RW bigots who are exploiting art for political agenda… logic ki maa bahen mat karo sudhar jao.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023