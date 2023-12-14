आमिर खान की PK को पछाड़ 'एनिमल' बनी बॉलीवुड की छठी सबसे कमाऊ फिल्म, 800 करोड़ के करीब पहुंचा वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन
Published: 2 hours ago
आमिर खान की PK को पछाड़ 'एनिमल' बनी बॉलीवुड की छठी सबसे कमाऊ फिल्म, 800 करोड़ के करीब पहुंचा वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन
Published: 2 hours ago
हैदराबाद : फिल्म एनिमल में रणबीर कपूर के खूंखार अंदाज और बॉबी देओल ने अपनी एंट्री सॉन्ग जमल कुडू से दुनियाभर में हंगामा मचा रखा है. एनिमल की पूरी स्टार कास्ट पॉपुलर हो रही है तो दूसरी तरफ फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई के झंडे गाड़ रही है. एनिमल ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपने 13 दिन पूरे कर लिए हैं और फिल्म की कमाई 800 करोड़ रुपये के करीब पहुंच चुकी है. एनिमल ने अपने 13वें दिन की कमाई से आमिर खान की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म पीके की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई को पीछे छोड़ दिया है. आइए जानते हैं फिल्म एनिमल ने 13वें दिन की कमाई से वर्ल्डवाइड कितना पैसा जुटा लिया है और PK के बाद अब किन-किन फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बाकी रह गया है.
-
The box office beast #Animal roars on 🪓💥— Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) December 14, 2023
Book your Tickets 🎟️https://t.co/kAvgndK34I#AnimalTakesOverTheNation #AnimalInCinemasNow #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal #AnimalTheFilm @AnimalTheFilm @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @iamRashmika @thedeol… pic.twitter.com/W5HnDbGSzW
एनिमल की 13वें दिन की कमाई
रणबीर कपूर स्टारर एनिमल की 13 दिनों की कुल कमाई 772.33 करोड़ हो चुकी है. इसी के साथ एनिमल ने आमिर खान स्टारर पीके के 769.89 करोड़ के वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन को पीछे छोड़ दिया है. एनिमल ने 13वें दिन वर्ल्डवाइड 14.6 करोड़ का कलेक्शन किया है.
इन फिल्मों को पछाड़ा
पीके 769.89 करोड़ (इंडिया में नेट 340.8 करोड़, ग्रॉस 473.33) ओवरसीज ग्रॉस 296.56 करोड़)
गदर 2 -691 करोड़
सुल्तान- 614 करोड़
इनको पछाड़ है बाकी
दंगल- 2023.81 करोड़ (इंडिया में 542.34) (ओवरसीज- 1357.01 करोड़)
जवान- 1148.32 करोड़ (पहली फिल्म इंडिया में 600 करोड़ कमाने वाली)
पठान- 1050.30 करोड़ (543 करोड़ इंडिया)
बजरंगी भाईजान 969.06 करोड़ (432.46 करोड़ (इंडिया) (ओवरसीज-482 करोड़)
सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार 905.7 करोड़ (80 करोड़ (इंडिया)- (822 करोड़-ओवरसीज)
एनिमल - 772.33 करोड़ (कमाई जारी है...)
-
#Animal Record Breaking Reign Continues 🪓💥— Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) December 13, 2023
Book your Tickets 🎟️https://t.co/kAvgndK34I#AnimalTakesOverTheNation #AnimalInCinemasNow #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal #AnimalTheFilm @AnimalTheFilm @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @iamRashmika @thedeol… pic.twitter.com/BvJ9S7L2vA
साउथ की इन फिल्मों को भी छोड़ा पीछे
2.0- 699 करोड़
जेलर 650 करोड़
लियो 612 करोड़
बाहुबली 1- 650 करोड़
साउथ की इन फिल्मों को रौंदना है बाकी
बाहुबली 2- 1810.59
आरआरआर 1387.26 करोड़
केजीएफ चैप्टर- 1250 करोड़
-
This beat & Clip is Alone Better than Actions movies that released this year except Jawan#AnimalTrailer best Bollywood trailer of 2023— mr.🚶🏻♂️A w a r a (@im_AWARA) November 23, 2023
Sandeep Reddy vanga's commitment To Direct a real violent film served us a
Monster Ranbir Kapoor & masterpiece "Animal"pic.twitter.com/nh83Z5NLdE https://t.co/r2NMv5KU25
-
Bollywood should just get rid of the best actor award category for the next few year after Ranbir's performance in Animal. https://t.co/N8wBqqqUIe pic.twitter.com/VyPruBx0E6— Shoaib Shaikh (@_sh0a1b) December 9, 2023
- एनिमल की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई (DAY WISE)
पहला दिन (शुक्रवार )- 116 करोड़
दूसरा दिन (शनिवार)- 120 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 236 करोड़ )
तीसरा दिन (रविवार)- 120 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 356 करोड़)
पहला वीकेंड- 356 करोड़
चौथा दिन (सोमवार)- 69 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 425 करोड़)
पांचवां दिन (मंगलवार)- 56 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 481 करोड़)
छठा दिन (बुधवार) - 46.6 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 527.6 करोड़)
सातवां दिन (गुरुवार)- 35.7 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 563.3 करोड़)
----एनिमल की एक हफ्ते की कुल कमाई- 563.3 करोड़---
आठवां दिन (दूसरा शुक्रवार) - 37.37 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 600.89 करोड़)
नौवां दिन (दूसरा शनिवार)- 60.22 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 660.89 करोड़)
दसवां दिन (दूसरा रविवार)- 56.57 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 717.46 करोड़)
दूसरा वीकेंड - 154.16 करोड़
11वां दिन (दूसरा सोमवार) - 20.52 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 737.98 करोड़)
12वां दिन (दूसरा मंगलवार) - 19.75 करोड़ (कुल कमाई 757.73 करोड़)
13वां दिन (दूसरा बुधवार)- 14.6 करोड़ ( कुल कमाई 772.33 करोड़)
-
This leaked clip of RK from #Animal has much more swag and class as compared to the Joker that @FarOutAkhtar presented in the name of #Don3 😭— RKN (@RanbirKnation) August 9, 2023
.
Forget acting, Ranveer should first learn how to smoke a cigarette from Ranbir Kapoor🚬🔥 pic.twitter.com/NXiGKvs1FB