Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation: केंद्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह पहुंचे उत्तरकाशी, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन का लिया अपडेट
Published: 3 hours ago
देहरादून: उत्तरकाशी सुरंग हादसे को हुए पांच दिन हो चुके हैं, लेकिन अभीतक अंदर फंसे 40 लोगों का रेस्क्यू नहीं हो पाया है. वहीं, आज गुरुवार 16 नवंबर को केंद्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह भी उत्तरकाशी पहुंचे और घटना स्थल पर जाकर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन का जायजा लिया.
#WATCH | Uttarkashi Tunnel Accident | Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) says, "Our people are trapped in the space of 2 km. In this gap, there is light, and we are sending food and water... Our priority is to rescue them sooner. Efforts are being made for this... All the… pic.twitter.com/ddTDBCpFV4— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023
केंद्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह ने बताया कि मजदूर दो किमी के हिस्से के बीच में फंसे हुए हैं. इस गैप में रोशनी है. साथ ही उन्हें खाना-पानी भेजा जा रहा है. सरकार की प्राथमिकता उन्हें जल्द से जल्द निकालने की है, जिसके लिए लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं. केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की तमाम एजेंसियां रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में लगी हुई हैं. उम्मीद है कि दो तीन दिनों में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन पूरा कर लिया जाएगा.
#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel Accident | Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) says, "Government, all its agencies and experts with whom we can communicate - the efforts of all us is aimed towards rescuing the workers at the earliest. I have spoken with them and their… pic.twitter.com/Q5Dbh3baff— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023
केंद्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह ने बताया कि अंतराष्ट्रीय विशेषज्ञों की भी मदद ली जा रही है. अंदर फंसे लोग जानते हैं कि सरकार उन्हें बचाने में दिन रात लगी हुई है, उनका मनोबल काफी ऊंचा है. वहीं दूसरी तरफ मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने सचिवालय में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन को लेकर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की और रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन का ताजा अपडेट लिया. बता दें कि उत्तरकाशी सुरंग हादसे में फंसे मजदूरों को आज पांच दिन हो चुके हैं, लेकिन अभीतक उन्हें बाहर नहीं निकाला जा सका है. सुरंग में फंसे मजदूरों को बाहर निकालने के लिए तमाम टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है.
#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel Accident | Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says, "...Best possible efforts are being made here - by the agencies of Central Government and State Government. I think we should be patient and have faith. It will take time but the best possible… pic.twitter.com/fUxv85OUR5— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023
दरअसल, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में सबसे बड़ी चुनौती टनल में बार-बार ऊपर से गिर रहा मलबा बना रहा है. अभीतक 6 बार मलबा गिर चुका है. पहले जिन मशीनों की मदद से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा था, उसमें रेस्क्यू टीम को कोई खास कामयाबी नहीं मिली. इसके बाद दिल्ली से कुछ नई मशीनें मंगवाई गई हैं.
#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel accident: Latest visuals from the spot where the rescue operation is underway for 5th day to rescue the trapped labourers— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2023
A part of the under construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district collapsed on Sunday trapping 40 labourers. pic.twitter.com/BGr2z3kom7