Apple Alert Phone Hacking : एप्पल आईफोन हैकिंग मामले में सरकार ने दिए जांच के आदेश : वैष्णव
Published: 50 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली: केंद्रीय संचार, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव (Union Minister Ashwini Viashnaw) ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने एप्पल हैकिंग मामले में जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि एप्पल ने 150 देशों में एडवाइजरी जारी की है.
#WATCH | On multiple opposition leaders allege 'hacking' of their Apple devices, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw says "Whenever these compulsive critics do not have any major issue, the only thing they say is surveillance. They tried this a… pic.twitter.com/l8UhnoBD3Y— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023
We are concerned by the statements we have seen in media from some MPs as well as others about a notification received by them from Apple. The notification received by them as per media reports mentions about ‘state-sponsored attacks’ on their devices. However much of (1/5)— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 31, 2023
मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ सांसदों ने जो मुद्दा उठाया है कि उनके पास एप्पल से एक अलर्ट आया है. उसके बारे में मैं साफ करना चाहता हूं कि सरकार इस मुद्दे पर बहुत गंभीर है, हम इस मुद्दे की तह तक जाएंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि जांच के आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं. इस देश में हमारे कुछ आलोचक हैं जिनकी आलोचना करने की आदत हो गई है. ये लोग देश की उन्नति को पचा नहीं सकते. उन्होंने कहा कि एप्पल के पास कोई जानकारी नहीं है. उन्होंने अनुमान के आधार पर ये सूचना भेजी है.
information by Apple on this issue seems vague and non-specific in nature. Apple states these notifications maybe based on information which is ‘incomplete or imperfect’. It also states that some Apple threat notifications maybe false alarms or some attacks are not detected.(2/5)— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 31, 2023
Apple has also claimed that Apple IDs are securely encrypted on devices, making it extremely difficult to access or identify them without the user's explicit permission. This encryption safeguards the user's Apple ID and ensures that it remains private and protected.(3/5)— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 31, 2023
बता दें कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा के अलावा कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, शशि थरूर, शिवसेना (यूटीबी) की सांसद प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी और आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद राघव चड्ढा सहित कई नेताओं ने मंगलवा को दावा किया कि उन्हें एप्पल से एक चेतावनी मिली है.
The Government of Bharat takes its role of protecting the privacy and security of all citizens very seriously and will investigate to get to the bottom of these notifications. (4/5)— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 31, 2023
In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state sponsored attacks. (5/5)— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 31, 2023
गौरतलब है कि एप्पल में भेजे गए मैसेज में कहा गया है कि सरकार प्रायोजित हमलावर कहीं दूर से उनके आईफोन से छेड़छाड़ करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. ये हमलावर संभवत: आप कौन हैं या आप क्या कर करते हैं, इसके कारण आपको व्यक्तिगत रूप से निशाना बना रहे हैं.