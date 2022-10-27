Mumbai : मां के साथ सो रही दो महीने की बच्ची का अपहरण
Maharashtra | A 2-month-old infant kidnapped from the road near St Xavier's School in Mumbai where she was sleeping with her mother. FIR registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against an unidentified man under Sec 363 (kidnapping) IPC. Police search underway to nab the accused.— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
