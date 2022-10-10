तलाक ए किनाया और तलाक ए बैन मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस
Published on: 13 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी किया है. इसी तरह के मुद्दों से निपटने वाली अन्य याचिकाओं के साथ 'तलाक-ए-किनाया' और 'तलाक-ए-बैन' सहित एकतरफा और अतिरिक्त न्यायिक तलाक के सभी रूपों को अमान्य और असंवैधानिक घोषित करने की मांग वाली याचिका को टैग किया है.
Supreme Court has issued notice, tagged the plea seeking declaration that all forms of unilateral and extra-judicial Talaq including 'Talaq-e-Kinaya' and 'Talaq-e-Bain' as void and unconstitutional, with other petitions dealing with similar issues.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
