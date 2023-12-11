अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर सोशल मीडिया, 'अब रोना बंद कीजिए'
Published: 3 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली : जेएनयू के प्रोफेसर आनंद रंगनाथन ने कहा कि यह फैसला कांग्रेस के मुंह पर तमाचा है. उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार का यह फैसला सही था और भारत का मुकुट बिना किसी कांटे के चमकेगा.
Modi's finest hour. He stands vindicated. At long last, the crown of India is without thorns.— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) December 11, 2023
My views, on why the abrogation of #Article370 and 35A was a moral obligation, and why the revocation of Kashmir's special status is a slap on the face of Congress and the Islamists. pic.twitter.com/PX8YlWWzFl
सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोगों ने पीएम मोदी का एक पुराना वीडियो डाला. वह किसी और परिप्रेक्ष्य में बातचीत कर रहे थे, लेकिन यहां पर इस वीडियो को तंज के तौर पर यूज किया गया है.
Modiji to Opposition right now#SupremeCourt #Article370 #JammuKashmir #SupremeCourtOfIndia pic.twitter.com/WG77paSnEJ— SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) December 11, 2023
विदेश मामलों के जानकार सुशांत सरीन ने लिखा है कि आखिरकार यह पूरा हो गया मामला.
भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने इस फैसले का स्वागत किया है. उन्होंने लिखा कि आखिरकार नेहरू ने जो गलतियां की थीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज खत्म कर दिया.
Glad that the rotten nonsense called Article 370 has been scrapped by Supreme Court today. This rubbish was inserted by Nehru to appease Shiekh Abdullah. The mover in the Constituent Assembly was Nehru through Gopalaswami Ayyangar. Ambedkar refused to move the Motion.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 11, 2023
संजय दीक्षित ने लिखा है कि अब ट्रूथ और रिकॉंशिलिएशन कमेटी का भी गठन होना चाहिए और जो भी जुल्म हुए हैं, उनका हिसाब किया जाना चाहिए.
#Article370 judgment: Justice Kaul in his concurring Opinion directs the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Another great recommendation, which should be immediately acted upon by the Union.— Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) December 11, 2023