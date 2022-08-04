CWG 2022: मंजू बाला हैमर थ्रो के फाइनल में पहुंचीं
Published on: 29 minutes ago
CWG 2022: मंजू बाला हैमर थ्रो के फाइनल में पहुंचीं
Published on: 29 minutes ago
बर्मिंघम: मंजू बाला ने हैमर थ्रो के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है. उन्होंने 59.68 मीटर का थ्रो किया और क्वॉलीफाइंग राउंड में 11वें स्थान पर रहीं. भारत की दूसरी एथलीट सरिता ने 57.48 मीटर का थ्रो किया और फाइनल के लिए क्वॉलीफाई करने से चूक गईं. वो 13वें स्थान पर रहीं, जबकि टॉप 12 एथलीट को फाइनल में जगह मिली.
-
#Athletics Update 🚨— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022
Women's #HammerThrow
Manju Bala qualifies for the finals of Women's Hammer Throw event with the best throw of 59.68m in her very first attempt👌
She finished 11th in the qualification round to make the progress.
All the best Champ 👍#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/3KfUkuiMZc
Loading...