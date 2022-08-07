CWG 2022: पीवी सिंधु ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई
Published on: 41 minutes ago
बर्मिंघम: बर्मिंघम में खेले जा रहे 22वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के दसवें दिन रविवार को पीवी सिंधु ने महिला एकल के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है. उन्होंने सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में सिंगापुर की जिया मिन को 21-19, 21-17 से हराया.
-
SUPER SINDHU IN FINALS! 👏🙌🏻— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 7, 2022
A top class performance from @Pvsindhu1 to win her semis clash and inch closer to the🥇medal.
Kudos champ! 🔥
Score: 21-19, 21-17. @himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 #IndiaPhirKaregaSmash#B2022 #CWG2022 #Badminton @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/d2WwQsVj7K
