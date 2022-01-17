Latest News headlines: प्रसिद्ध कथक नर्तक बिरजू महाराज का निधन
Published on: 35 minutes ago |
06:27 January 17
Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 16, 2022
We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius.
May he rest in peace.🙏🖤#BirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/YpJZEeuFjH
प्रसिद्ध कथक नर्तक बिरजू महाराज का निधन
83 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस
प्रसिद्ध गायक अदनान सामी ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी
