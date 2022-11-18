जम्मू-कश्मीर : शिक्षक हत्या मामले में दो संदिग्धों के आवास पर SIU का छापा
Published on: 2 hours ago
कुलगाम : जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में एक शिक्षक की हत्या के मामले में विशेष जांच इकाई (SIU) दो संदिग्धों के घरों पर छापेमारी की. इस बारे में जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने कहा कि अपराध करने में संदिग्धों की भूमिका की जांच की जा रही है.
Kulgam, J&K | Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Kulgam conducted raids at the residences of two suspects in connection with the killing of a teacher in Kulgam. The role of the suspects in the commission of the crime is being examined: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/14s0guX5gZ— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022
