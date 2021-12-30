मुंबई पुलिस के जवानों की छुट्टियां रद्द
Published on: 59 seconds ago
मुंबई : मुंबई पुलिस ने साल के आखिरी दिन सभी जवानों को ड्यूटी पर आने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं.यानी कल सभी पुलिस अवकाश और साप्ताहिक अवकाश रद्द कर दिए गए हैं और मुंबई में तैनात प्रत्येक पुलिसकर्मी ड्यूटी पर रहेगा.
All police holidays & weekly holidays have been cancelled tomorrow and every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty. Information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, after which the Mumbai Police has been on alert: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021
(अपडेट जारी है)
