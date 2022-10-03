mumbai airport : कस्टम विभाग ने 4.53 करोड़ का सोना जब्त किया
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट - कस्टम विभाग ने 4.53 करोड़ का सोना जब्त किया.
Mumbai Airport Customs seized 9115 grams of gold valued at Rs 4.53 crores on Sept 30 & Oct 1, & arrested three people in six cases. Gold was found concealed in a specially designed jacket, flight, mixer transformer windings, trolley wheels, shoes, and on body: Customs pic.twitter.com/aJMAL3lXRJ— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
