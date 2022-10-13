कोलकाता के एस्के मूवीज स्टूडियो में लगी भीषण आग
कोलकाता: पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता के एस्के मूवीज स्टूडियो में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां मौके पर
West Bengal | Fire breaks out in the studio of Eskay Movies in the Kudghat area of South Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022
With 15 fire tenders pressed into action, the fire has been brought under control, says Fire Dept.
