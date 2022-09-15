नाबालिग लड़कियों से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में मौलवी गिरफ्तार
रायगढ़ : महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने कर्जत में तीन नाबालिग लड़कियों से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में एक मुस्लिम मौलवी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है. 13 सितंबर को 11 वर्षीया लड़की के माता-पिता ने इस संबंध में शिकायत के साथ पुलिस से संपर्क किया था. जिसके बाद मौलवी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया. अदालत ने मौलवी को शुक्रवार तक के लिए पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है.
Maharashtra | Police in Raigad arrested a muslim cleric for allegedly molesting three minor girls in Karjat. He was arrested after the parents of an 11-year-old girl approached police with their complaint on13 Sep. He has been sent to police custody till tomorrow: Raigad Police— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022
