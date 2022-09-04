गुलाम नबी आजाद ने नई पार्टी का किया ऐलान, कांग्रेस पर बोला हमला
39 minutes ago
गुलाम नबी आजाद ने नई पार्टी का किया ऐलान, कांग्रेस पर बोला हमला
जम्मू : जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री गुलाम नबी आजाद ने नई पार्टी बनाने की घोषणा कर दी है. हालांकि, उन्होंने इसका नाम नहीं बताया है. उन्होंने कहा कि नाम का निर्णय जनता करेगी. उन्होंने कहा कि हम अपनी पार्टी का हिंदुस्तानी नाम रखेंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि हम सरकार के सामने फुल स्टेटहुड की मांग रखेंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि जमीन का अधिकार और स्थानीय वासियों को रोजगार मिले, यह हमारी प्राथमिकता होगी. Ghulam Nabi Azad announces new party.
I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J&K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand: Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public meeting in Jammu pic.twitter.com/c8If02mgKZ— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
आपको बता दें कि आजाद के समर्थन में पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री, आठ पूर्व मंत्री, एक पूर्व सांसद, नौ विधायक और बड़ी संख्या में पंचायती राज संस्थान के सदस्यों, नगर निकाय पार्षदों और जमीनी कार्यकर्तओं ने कांग्रेस से नाता तोड़ लिया है.
Jammu, J&K | Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers & tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground: Ghulam Nabi Azad pic.twitter.com/FwlzEsmCJW— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022