PSI भर्ती स्कैम : गृह मंत्री से मिलने आए पीड़ित को डीएसपी ने थप्पड़ मारकर भगाया
Published on: 16 minutes ago
शिकायत करने आए एसआई भर्ती स्कैम के पीड़ित को डीएसपी ने थप्पड़ मारकर भगा दिया. इस घटना का वीडियो में सामने आ गया है. पीड़ित गृह मंत्री से मिलने की फरियाद लेकर आया था.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Tumakuru Dy SP P Srinivas slapped & sent away victims of the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam, today. Victims had come to speak with the State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties they faced due to the scam. pic.twitter.com/UfmGzARilv— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
