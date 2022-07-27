स्पाइस जेट पर कड़ी कार्रवाई, अगले आठ हफ्ते तक सिर्फ आधी उड़ानें चलाने का आदेश
Published on: 10 minutes ago
स्पाइसजेट की अगले 8 हफ्तों तक उड़ानों की संख्या आधी की गई, DGCA ने दिखाया सख्त रुख
In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections & reply to show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order: DGCA pic.twitter.com/nkeN4dVCBz— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
