Road Safety World Series: इंडिया लीजेंड्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी
Published on: Sep 10, 2022, 7:30 PM IST
कानपुर: रोड सेफ्टी वर्ल्ड सीरीज (Road Safety World Series) के दूसरे सीजन की शुरुआत आज से हो गई. आज पहला मुकाबला ग्रीनपार्क स्टेडियम में इंडिया लीजेंड्स और साउथ अफ्रीका लीजेंड्स के बीच खेला जा रहा है. इंडिया लीजेंड्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया.
It's that time! The captains are in the middle. 🤩— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 10, 2022
TOSS UPDATE:
🇮🇳 India Legends won the toss & chose to bat first! #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #INDLvsSAL
