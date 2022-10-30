तेलंगाना सरकार ने सीबीआई से सहमति वापस ली
तेलंगाना सरकार ने सीबीआई से सहमति वापस ली
तेलंगाना सरकार ने 30 अगस्त को राज्य में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो को दी गई सामान्य सहमति को वापस लेने का आदेश जारी किया. किसी भी मामले में जांच के लिए मामले के आधार पर पूर्व सहमति आवश्यक है.
Telangana government issued an order on August 30 withdrawing general consent given to Central Bureau of Investigation in the State. Prior consent required on case to case basis for probe in any case. pic.twitter.com/uU3VNRlJlC— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
